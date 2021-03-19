Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 37,055 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,055 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Centene by 88.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,980 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Centene by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after buying an additional 954,122 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Centene by 106.3% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,627,000 after buying an additional 942,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after acquiring an additional 939,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Centene by 138.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,681,000 after acquiring an additional 673,936 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

NYSE:CNC opened at $63.57 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

