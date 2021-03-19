Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 51,718 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 357.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of The J. M. Smucker worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $123.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $93.41 and a 1 year high of $131.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.44 and its 200 day moving average is $115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

