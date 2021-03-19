Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200,921 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.69.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $209.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

