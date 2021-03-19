Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,489,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $155.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.74. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.72. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.15.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

