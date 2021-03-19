Cibc World Markets Corp Has $6.21 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,592 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in VeriSign by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Shares of VRSN opened at $188.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.73 and a 200 day moving average of $201.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $1,293,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,990,441.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,191,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,784. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.