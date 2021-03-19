Cibc World Markets Corp Has $7.59 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

HRL stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,004.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,454. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.