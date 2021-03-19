Cibc World Markets Corp Has $7.79 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,816,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

NTRS opened at $104.06 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.