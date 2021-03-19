Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Discovery in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.64.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

