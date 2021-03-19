Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 100.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,675 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,991.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in McKesson by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $2,110,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $187.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.49. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $113.71 and a 12 month high of $189.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

