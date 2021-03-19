Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,585 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,808,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,829,000 after buying an additional 1,350,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

