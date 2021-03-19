Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 102,661 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,661 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

