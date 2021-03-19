Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 11,506 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,506 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $597.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.67. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $241.21 and a 52 week high of $626.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.06.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

