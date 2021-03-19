Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 221,225 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221,225 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $116,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after buying an additional 404,469 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,977.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after buying an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.80.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $315.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.51 and a 1-year high of $321.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

