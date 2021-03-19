Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 22,266 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,266 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP opened at $401.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.86 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.22.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.