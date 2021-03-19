Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,131,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,531,000 after purchasing an additional 545,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,326,000 after purchasing an additional 135,648 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,684,000 after purchasing an additional 196,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,292,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,751,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Shares of CINF opened at $107.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $108.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

