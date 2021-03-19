Cipher Price Up 22.8% Over Last 7 Days (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 25.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Cipher token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $68,557.50 and approximately $217,322.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cipher has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00079174 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002848 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cipher Token Profile

Cipher is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

