Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 3.2% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.89. 531,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,061,904. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $206.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.