Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

