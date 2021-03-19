Citadel Reaches Market Capitalization of $179,776.42 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Citadel has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Citadel has a market cap of $179,776.42 and $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Citadel Coin Trading

