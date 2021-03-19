Citigroup Inc. Acquires 10,289 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Brady worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

NYSE:BRC opened at $55.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $265.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,959.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,900 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $104,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,112 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sidoti started coverage on Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.