Citigroup Inc. Acquires 11,196 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 130.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Shutterstock worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In related news, CEO Stan Pavlovsky sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $356,830.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,314.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $1,958,418.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,514,607 shares in the company, valued at $880,071,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,534 shares of company stock worth $10,457,163. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $89.01 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 113.51%.

Several research firms have commented on SSTK. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.