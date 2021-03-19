Citigroup Inc. Acquires 18,463 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 146.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,103 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 171.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,759 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $463,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,983 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $21,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,290,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $286,199,000 after purchasing an additional 329,496 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 1,602.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 256,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 241,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFGC. Barclays upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

PFGC stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $59.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

