Citigroup Inc. Acquires 20,001 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $49.62 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $52.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,634,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.