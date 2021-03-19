Citigroup Inc. Acquires 6,947 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 145.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 80.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $95.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 187.45 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average is $73.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

