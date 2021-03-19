Citigroup Inc. Acquires 8,979 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

RXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $51.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

