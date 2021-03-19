Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 144.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

