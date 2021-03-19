Citigroup Inc. Buys 105,282 Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 881.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,223 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,282 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Covanta worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Covanta by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,407,000 after purchasing an additional 492,283 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Covanta by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Covanta by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 1,487,672 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 46,860 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Covanta by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 614,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Covanta by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,197 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 29,359 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Covanta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is 457.14%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

