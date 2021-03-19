Citigroup Inc. Buys 14,688 Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.10 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noble Midstream Partners Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

