Citigroup Inc. Buys 21,184 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 21,184 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Investors Bancorp worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,420 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,792,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 123,489 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

