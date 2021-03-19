Citigroup Inc. Buys 258,682 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 713.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 258,682 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.36% of New Senior Investment Group worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after buying an additional 39,734 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,993,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,973,000 after purchasing an additional 101,490 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,512,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 494,093 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 320,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 796,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 41,453 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of SNR opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.97 million, a PE ratio of -57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. Analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

