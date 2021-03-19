Citigroup Inc. Buys 27,574 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 150.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,574 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.32% of TravelCenters of America worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.04. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

