Citigroup Inc. Buys 39,310 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 354.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,310 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $19,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth $7,568,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth $6,379,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI opened at $47.30 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.54 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 633,216 shares in the company, valued at $37,486,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,300 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGNI. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

