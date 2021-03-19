Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,490 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Insight Enterprises worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,046.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 118,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $4,749,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,903,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 155,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after buying an additional 42,165 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,383,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,282,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the period.

NSIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

NSIT opened at $95.46 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $100.09. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.08.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

