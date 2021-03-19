Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,764 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 505,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 143,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.32.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

