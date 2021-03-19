Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Vectrus worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vectrus by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Vectrus by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vectrus by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vectrus by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

VEC stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.58. Vectrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $60.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

