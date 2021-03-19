Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,581 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of PDC Energy worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 36,785 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,291,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after buying an additional 286,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,311,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $269,652.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,302.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,641,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

PDCE opened at $33.37 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. As a group, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

