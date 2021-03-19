Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Hillenbrand worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 172,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Hillenbrand by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

HI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

