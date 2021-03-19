Citigroup Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sally Beauty worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBH. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

