Citigroup Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $699,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,789. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $3,937,576.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,599.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,953 shares of company stock worth $22,702,712. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.92. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.24%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

