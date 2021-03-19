Citigroup Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSII opened at $40.30 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.06 and a beta of 1.19.

CSII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

