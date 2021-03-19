Citigroup Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDOT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 841.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 604,870 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 536.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321,915 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 147,971 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 33.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 109,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 158.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 98,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDOT. Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,932.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,327,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,638 shares of company stock worth $23,147,781. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

