Citigroup Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 205.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $159.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.63 and its 200-day moving average is $135.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.74 and a twelve month high of $167.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

