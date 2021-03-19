Citigroup Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 31,397 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,175,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $20,065,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.81. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -71.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

