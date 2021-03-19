Citigroup Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 1,070.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,489 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,997,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,891 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 547,718 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,603 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 242,361 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth $6,883,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,011,310 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $75,987,000 after purchasing an additional 149,962 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

SIMO opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $67.69.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

