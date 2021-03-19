Citigroup Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Smartsheet by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,305 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $61.08 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $2,093,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,862.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $333,685.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,694.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,266 shares of company stock valued at $21,532,386 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

