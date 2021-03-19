Citigroup Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of OrthoPediatrics worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 585.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 8,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $457,824.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,413.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $172,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,436 shares of company stock worth $2,762,620. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $50.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $984.79 million, a P/E ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 0.67.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

