Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 355.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $1,815,801.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,002. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $28,821.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 330,450 shares of company stock worth $20,647,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

