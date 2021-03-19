Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 230.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,847 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Shares of PTEN opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

