Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce earnings per share of $1.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Citigroup posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $9.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on C. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

Citigroup stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,361,000 after buying an additional 341,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

