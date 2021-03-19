Citigroup Inc. Purchases 122,466 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 1,873.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.23% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000.

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $527.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

